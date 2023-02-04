Barclays Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

