Barclays Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $160.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

