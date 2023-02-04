Barclays Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $65.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

