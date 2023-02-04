Barclays Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FRA FRE opened at €27.11 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.93.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

