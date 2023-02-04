Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $418.67 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
