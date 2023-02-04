Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE BBWI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
