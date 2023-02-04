Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

