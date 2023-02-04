BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.18 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 billion.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

BCE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 1,427,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts predict that BCE will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.18.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 180.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.