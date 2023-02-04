Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
