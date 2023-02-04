Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

