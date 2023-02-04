Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %
Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
