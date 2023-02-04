Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $245.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $284,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

