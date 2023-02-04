Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Beldex has a market cap of $158.00 million and $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.48 or 0.07152567 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025139 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

