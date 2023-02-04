Benchmark Increases 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $15.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $725.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

