Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
IRRHF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Interroll from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Interroll Stock Performance
Interroll stock opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,079.01 and a 1 year high of $2,342.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,342.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,240.57.
Interroll Company Profile
Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.
