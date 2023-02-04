Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Trading Up 0.3%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $474,898.00 and last traded at $472,115.00. Approximately 4,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $470,606.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469,647.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446,059.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,259,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

