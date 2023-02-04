Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 to $7.80 EPS.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
