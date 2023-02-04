bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.90 ($8.59) and last traded at €7.99 ($8.68). 5,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.02 ($8.72).

bet-at-home.com Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

