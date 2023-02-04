Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider Purchases A$10,000.20 in Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH – Get Rating) insider David Keane purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.20 ($7,042.39).

Bigtincan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Bigtincan

(Get Rating)

Bigtincan Holdings Limited operates as a sales enablement automation company. The company's platforms include Bigtincan Learning Hub, a learning platform that reinforce sales plays and product knowledge with quizzes, curated content, and self-guided microlearning lessons.; and Bigtincan Engagement Hub, a platform solution, which combines content, communication, and interaction insights.

