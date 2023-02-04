Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Bill.com stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

