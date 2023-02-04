Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

