Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $29.26 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $80,623.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00230991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00102413 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

