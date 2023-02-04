BitDAO Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $16.21 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

