BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.54 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005324 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

