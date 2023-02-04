BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $712.11 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $712.11 million and $183,051.74 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
