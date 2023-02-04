BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

