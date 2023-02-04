BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.