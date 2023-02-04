BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
