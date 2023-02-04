BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

