BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 130,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,992. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Stories

