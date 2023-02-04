BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:MUE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,482. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
