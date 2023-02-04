BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,482. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

