BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
MPA opened at $11.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
