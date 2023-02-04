BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

MPA opened at $11.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

