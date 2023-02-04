BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MQT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
