BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MQT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

