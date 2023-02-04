BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Down 1.6 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 429,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $32.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 124,482 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.