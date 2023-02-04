BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BUI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 46,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,687. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.