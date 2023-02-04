BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

