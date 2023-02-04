BMO Capital Markets Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

