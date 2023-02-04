Bondly (BONDLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83,916.68

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $83,916.68 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.80 or 0.29315653 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00414179 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.