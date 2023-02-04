Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 64,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 101,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

