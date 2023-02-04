Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Reduced by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,141 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

