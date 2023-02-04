BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.01

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 546668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

