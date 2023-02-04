Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 539.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

