Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.50 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.