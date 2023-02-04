Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Robert Alan Hickey Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. 40,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,594. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

