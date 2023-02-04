Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.