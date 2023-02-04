Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,875 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

