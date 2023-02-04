Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $113.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,336,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487,322. The firm has a market cap of $468.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

