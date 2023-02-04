Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

