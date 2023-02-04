Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $133.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

