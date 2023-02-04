Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 465 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $369.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average of $342.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

