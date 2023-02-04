BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 2.8 %

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 290,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.60. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.89 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 153.15% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Stories

