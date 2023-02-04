Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.18.
EAT stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
