Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.15 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. 10,209,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.87.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

