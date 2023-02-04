Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,801. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.87.
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
